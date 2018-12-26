Police: Trucking company short $119K amid fraud case involving Fort Mill manufacturer

Fort Mill police and a town manufacturer are investigating a fraud case after $119,000 sent to a Kentucky trucking company never made it there.

On Dec. 21, a Domtar employee told police someone claiming to be a Kentucky-based TAZ Trucking employee contacted Domtar’s accounts payable division on Oct. 1 saying TAZ Trucking changed banks, according to the police report. The request came with an email from what appeared to be a TAZ Trucking address and included a new routing number for payment.

On Dec. 12, TAZ Trucking president asked Domtar why payments had stopped. Domtar official said payments had been routed to the new San Diego, Calif., credit union account, according to the police report. The president said his company hadn’t changed banks and “he had no idea what was going on,” the report said.





Domtar launched an internal investigation and TAZ Trucking was notified. The total amount of payments sent to the San Diego credit union is $119,000.





Domtar is a paper, pulp and personal care product manufacturer in the Kingsley area of Fort Mill.