Lancaster man who stabbed another to death won’t face charges, cops say. Here’s why

A Lancaster man who stabbed an acquaintance to death will not face charges because he was acting in self-defense under South Carolina’s stand your ground law, police and prosecutors said.

Todd Michael Helms, 40, was protecting himself after Charles Cory Arant, 29, attacked Helms with a baseball bat Dec. 15, said Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile. Arant died after he was stabbed in the chest by Helms after the two men fought, Faile said.

The stand your ground law, also sometimes called the “Castle Doctrine,” allows a person to defend himself in a home or vehicle under South Carolina law. The stand your ground is technically called South Carolina’s “Protection of Persons and Property Act.”

The law states: “The General Assembly finds that it is proper for law-abiding citizens to protect themselves, their families, and others from intruders and attackers without fear of prosecution or civil action for acting in defense of themselves and others.”

Lisa Collins, 6th Circuit deputy solicitor, made the decision that no criminal charges would be filed after she met with police detectives who reviewed the events that led to the killing, said Doug Barfield, sheriff’s office spokesperson.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. Dec. 15 on Lynwood Drive in Lancaster. Arant argued with his wife the day before the stabbing, police said.





Arant’s wife returned home Dec. 15 with Helms in Helms’ Volkswagon Jetta, Faile said. Arant confronted his wife, took her cell phone, then grabbed her leg in an attempt to pull her from the car, Faile said.

Helms got out of the car and fought with Arant, police said.

After the fight, Helms got back into the car. Arant returned from the house with a baseball bat and hit Helms’ car, Faile said.

The bat broke but Arant held onto the handle end of the bat, police said.

Helms and Arant “scuffled again” before Helms stabbed Arant with a folding knife, Faile said.

Police found the wife’s cell phone with blood on it, as well as the bat and damage to the car consistent with the statements given to officers by the wife and Helms.