Rock Hill man charged in drive-by shooting after threatening girlfriend, police say

A Rock Hill man was arrested Thursday for a drive-by shooting near his girlfriend’s home after threatening to “shoot up” the house, police said.

Mister Cardini Miller, 39, is charged with discharging a firearm inside the city limits, driving under suspension, possession of marijuana and having an open container in his vehicle, according to a Rock Hill Police Department incident report.

The shots were fired around 12:15 a.m Thursday on Scoggins Street, near the intersection of Maple Street, police said.

Witnesses told police they heard three shots as Miller drove by the house, said Rock Hill police Capt. Mark Bollinger.

The victim hid in a bathroom after the shots were fired and called 911, officers said.

The woman and others in the home were not injured, police said.

The female victim, with whom Miller has a child, told officers that she and Miller had an argument Wednesday, and that it escalated into him sending threatening messages about hurting her. Miller showed up at the woman’s job Wednesday, police said.

Miller told the victim he was going to “shoot up” the house before the shots were fired around 20 minutes later, the report stated.

Officers arrested Miller after a traffic stop, the report stated.

Miller’s drivers license was suspended as part of a court sentence, after a 2016 York County conviction for failure to stop for police blue lights, court records show.

Miller has two previous South Carolina drug convictions and a conviction for assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, according to court records.