York Co. man turned himself in to jail. But he first tried to burn a house, cops say

George Melvin Huskey was supposed to turn himself in to the York County jail Wednesday for a 90-day sentence for a domestic violence conviction. Instead, he tried to burn down a house with a man inside, police said.

Huskey, 51, of Clover is charged with arson, said York Police Department Capt. Brian Trail.

No one was hurt in the fire, police said.

Police responded around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday to a call in the 300 block of Railroad Avenue in York. The victim called to report the fire after smelling gasoline, Trail said.

Officers saw part of the yard on fire and damage to the house from the fire when they arrived, according to a police report.

The man told officers he knew Huskey and saw Huskey outside the house when he noticed the fire.

Minutes after the incident, Huskey arrived at the York County Prison Camp to turn himself in for a December domestic violence conviction. Huskey pleaded guilty in court Dec. 14 to domestic violence and was sentenced to 90 days in jail, court records show. He was supposed to start the sentence Wednesday, according to the sentencing.

The prison camp is where inmates serve short sentences without having to be sent to South Carolina prisons.

Jailers at the prison camp, which is behind the Moss Justice Center in York, took Huskey into custody after he turned himself in for the December conviction. Detention officers then transferred him to the county jail where York Police Department officers arrested him for the arson, police and court records show.

Huskey has previous convictions in South Carolina for domestic violence from 2014 and illegal carrying of a pistol in 2015, according to court records.

Huskey is being held at the York County Detention Center on the arson charge and the 90-day sentence from December, jail records show.