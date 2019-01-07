Chester man charged with murder in 2018 shooting death of Rock Hill teen

A Chester teen has been indicted for murder in the June 2018 drive-by shooting death of a Rock Hill girl, according to prosecutors and court records.

A grand jury indicted Hezekiah Roymel Tinsley, 19, in the death of Jada Darayona, Jones, 14, said Chester County prosecutors Randy Newman and Candice Lively.

Tinsley was the driver of the car in the shooting, officials said.

He previously had been charged with accessory to murder after the fact. The grand jury also issued indictments against Tinsley for shooting into a dwelling and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, court records show.

Newman, 6th Circuit Solicitor, said the investigation into the shooting death continues. Newman declined to discuss details about what evidence led prosecutors to seek murder charges.

Police and prosecutors have said that Jones was not the intended target of the shooting on Pinckney Street, and that she was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Jones was visiting friends in Chester when she was shot while standing near a carport outside a home, officials said.

Chester County Sheriff Alex Underwood said at the time of the death that the shooting was gang-related.

A second suspect, Rapheal Sidique Carter, 21, is charged with murder, shooting into a dwelling and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.