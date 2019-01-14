Rock Hill man uploaded child porn images to Tumblr social media, police say

A Rock Hill man has been charged with having sexually explicit photos and videos of minors that he uploaded to a social media networking site, police and prosecutors said.

Recardo Shane Jackson, 27, was arrested Saturday on 10 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, police and jail records show.

Investigators say Jackson was uploading videos and pictures of minors in various states of sexually explicit nudity or engaging in sexual activity, said Robert Kittle, spokesman for the S.C. Attorney General’s Office.

In October, police received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about child pornography uploads, according to a York County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Detectives investigated and found the uploads were done at a Rock Hill address on Cushendall Terrace, according to an incident report.

In November, deputies executed a search warrant at Jackson’s apartment and seized several electronic devices, reports showed.

An investigation showed the photos and videos were uploaded to the social media site Tumblr, said sheriff’s Det. Alex Clark.

The site is a blogging social media platform that has 455 million blogs, according to the Tumblr Web site.

South Carolina law defines second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor as anyone who “distributes, transports, exhibits, receives, sells, purchases, exchanges, or solicits material that contains a visual representation of a minor engaged in sexual activity or appearing in a state of sexually explicit nudity when a reasonable person would infer the purpose is sexual stimulation.”

The attorney general in South Carolina prosecutes sex crimes against children as part of an Internet Crimes against Children task force. Jackson could face as much as 100 years in prison if convicted of the charges.

Each count carries a mandatory two years in prison, up to 10 years for a conviction, state law shows.

Jackson is being held at the York County Detention Center under a $10,000 bond, according to jail records.