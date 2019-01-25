York real estate broker went to prison for dealing marijuana. He’s back in jail.

A York businessman out of federal prison for marijuana distribution was arrested again Friday after York County drug agents seized pounds of high-grade pot, police said.

James Michael “Mike” Wiley, 62, was charged with third offense possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, after a raid at White Rose Rentals on U.S. 321 Bypass in York, said Marvin Brown, commander of the York County Multijurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit. Wiley operates the property rental business, Brown said.

The raid happened around 1 p.m. Friday. The business is west of the York County Courthouse outside of downtown York. Wiley was taken into custody and was in York County jail Friday evening awaiting a bond hearing.

Police seized 4 pounds of marijuana that sells for about $3,000 per pound, according to Brown and police reports. Brown said it was a potent type of marijuana.

The search warrant was issued after a person bought a pound of marijuana from Wiley at the business on Jan. 17, police reports show.

“The sale of the first pound led to the search warrant, and then we found the four other pounds,” Brown said.

The report from Friday’s raid stated Wiley had the drugs at the business, which is located near the York Recreation Center. Wiley was also charged with distribution of drugs near a park or school.

Wiley ran White Rose Realty in York until his arrest in 2012 on drug charges in California and South Carolina, records show. Wiley was charged in 2012 for sending pounds of drugs from California to York through the mail, then indicted by federal and state prosecutors, court records show.





He is currently on three years federal probation after he pleaded guilty in California in 2015 to manufacture and distribution of more than 50 pounds of marijuana, federal court documents show. Wiley was sentenced to 37 months in federal prison on that conviction but was released in November 2017, federal Bureau of Prisons records show.

Wiley also has a South Carolina state court conviction of trafficking between 10 and 100 pounds of marijuana, court documents show. Wiley was allowed to serve his four-year sentence from that conviction concurrently with the federal prison term that ended in November 2017, according to the sentencing sheet for the South Carolina crime. Wiley also pleaded guilty to that offense in 2015.

York County officers notified federal probation officials that Wiley was arrested on Friday. It is unclear if federal officials will seek to revoke Wiley’s federal probation or seek to have him serve the remainder of his federal prison sentence.

A third offense marijuana possession with intent to distribute conviction carries a mandatory five-year sentence under South Carolina law.