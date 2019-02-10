Lancaster Police searching for suspect in killing, considered ‘armed and dangerous’

The Lancaster Police Department is searching for a 29-year-old man in connection with a fatal shooting on Saturday.
Police say he should be considered “armed and dangerous.”
Police are searching for Michael C. Chavis, Jr., who is described as a black male who is 6 feet tall and weighs 165 pounds. Police list Chavis’ last known address as off Pardue Street in Lancaster.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lancaster Police Department at 803-283-3313 or use the anonymous tip line at 803-289-6040.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Herald
#ReadLocal
Chavis is wanted for murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, according to police.
On Saturday, during a party at 418 E. Arch Street, witnesses told police that Chavis shot at a person standing outside from inside the home, according to the police report. The person who was shot was later found dead behind the residence, police say.
The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identify of the person who died.
Comments