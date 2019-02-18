Rock Hill drug suspect out on NC bond caught with guns, heroin and meth, police say

A Rock Hill man free on bond in North Carolina drug charges was arrested in York County when law enforcement officers found two guns and heroin and meth, police said.

Jeffrey Ronald Evans, 46, is charged with trafficking heroin, trafficking methamphetamine, two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.,and several other offenses, according to police and York County jail records.

Evans was booked late Friday after members of the York County Multijurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit stopped him for a traffic offense near the Newport Walmart, said Marvin Brown, commander of the drug unit.

A K-9 dog was brought to the scene, police said in an incident report. Investigators then searched the car and found two semi-automatic handguns and about five grams of meth, police said.

Evans was taken to the Rock Hill Police Department where, during a search of him and his clothing, police found that Evans had hidden trafficking amounts of narcotics in his clothes, police said.

“The suspect was found to have meth and heroin stashed in his pants,” said Brown, the drug unit commander.

A total of about 16 grams of meth and eight grams of heroin was seized, police said. Evans also had crack cocaine and powder cocaine in his pants, officers said.





Police then found that Evans was wanted by multiple agencies, according to Brown and a police incident report. Evans is being held on failure to appear in court warrants in South Carolina from the Rock Hill Police Department and the S.C. Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services. In 2009 Evans was sentenced to 10 years in prison for felony drug charges, according to South Carolina court records.

In May of 2018, Evans was arrested by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police at a motel near the North Carolina state line on felony heroin charges that remain pending, court records show. Evans was released on a $25,000 bond on those North Carolina charges after his May arrest.