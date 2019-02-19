Rock Hill armed thieves took pizza driver’s food, money. But not the stick-shift car

Three armed suspects stole money and pizzas from a Rock Hill delivery driver Tuesday morning, but they did not get away with the car, police said.

The 2006 Volkswagon Jetta was not stolen because the suspects could not drive a stick shift, the victim told officers.

The robbery happened around 12:20 a.m. Tuesday on Pelhamwood Drive, said Capt. Mark Bollinger of the Rock Hill Police Department.

When the Papa John’s driver stopped to make a delivery, three males wearing ski masks and hoodies rushed up to the car, according to a police incident report.

One of the suspects had a laser-guided handgun and forced the driver toward nearby woods, where the victim was forced to empty his pockets, the report stated.

The victim was not injured, Bollinger said.

The suspects took about $80 in cash and $85.99 worth of food from the driver, then tried to steal the car, according to police. However, the car theft was unsuccessful.

The victim told police, “the males were unable to steal the vehicle because it was a manual transmission.”

The suspects then fled on foot and police were called, Bollinger said.

A K-9 unit, detectives, forensics units and patrol officers responded and started a search.

Officers saw three people who matched the description of the suspects near the intersection of Cherry and Finley roads, but the suspects fled before they could be caught, Bollinger said.

No arrests have been made. The armed robbery remains under investigation.



