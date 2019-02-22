Crime

Student in Rock Hill charged with bringing weapon to school, police say

By Andrew Dys

February 22, 2019 12:44 PM

Rock Hill, SC

A student at a high school in Rock Hill was charged Thursday with bringing a knife to school, police said.

A Northwestern High School student faces one count of possession of a weapon on school grounds, said Rock Hill Police Department Capt. Mark Bollinger.

School administrators searched the student’s book bag and called police after the knife was found, according to a police report. The weapon was a folding knife with a 2 and 1/2 inch blade, police said.

The student was given a juvenile summons citation for the offense and released to the custody of a parent. The student will appear in Family Court, police said.

Rock Hill schools last year announced stricter security measures at high schools.

The student is a juvenile, and his name and age were not released.

Andrew Dys

Andrew Dys covers breaking news and public safety for The Herald, where he has been a reporter and columnist since 2000. He has won 51 South Carolina Press Association awards for his coverage of crime, race, justice, and people. He is author of the book “Slice of Dys” and his work is in the U.S. Library of Congress.

