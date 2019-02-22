Student in Rock Hill charged with bringing weapon to school, police say

A student at a high school in Rock Hill was charged Thursday with bringing a knife to school, police said.

A Northwestern High School student faces one count of possession of a weapon on school grounds, said Rock Hill Police Department Capt. Mark Bollinger.

School administrators searched the student’s book bag and called police after the knife was found, according to a police report. The weapon was a folding knife with a 2 and 1/2 inch blade, police said.

The student was given a juvenile summons citation for the offense and released to the custody of a parent. The student will appear in Family Court, police said.

Rock Hill schools last year announced stricter security measures at high schools.

The student is a juvenile, and his name and age were not released.