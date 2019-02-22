Lancaster 2018 robbery cases went cold. Then Charlotte cops found suspects in jail

Two men, jailed in Charlotte for multiple robberies in North Carolina, have been charged with two previously unsolved cases in South Carolina, police said.
Jonathan Dujan Gardin, 24; and Sergio Jermaine Patterson, 33; both of Charlotte; are charged for armed robberies at a Quik Trip convenience store in July 2018 and a Family Dollar in June 2018, said Barry Faile, Lancaster County Sheriff.
In the Family Dollar robbery, Gardin was masked when he robbed employees at gunpoint, police said. In the QT robbery, Gardin was wearing a mask when he surprised employees from behind the counter with a gun, police said. Patterson is accused of being the getaway driver, police said.
After Gardin and Patterson were arrested last week for several Charlotte armed robberies, Lancaster deputies received arrest warrants against the two. Officers will arrest Gardin and Patterson when the pair are extradited later to South Carolina, police said.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Herald
#ReadLocal
Lancaster County in South Carolina borders Mecklenburg County in North Carolina.
“These men are believed to be responsible for multiple armed robberies in North and South Carolina,” Faile said. “I tip my hat to the CMPD officers who caught Gardin and brought this string of robberies to an end. We have a strong partnership with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, and regularly work investigations with them because of our common border.”
The FBI also helped, Faile said.
Both Gardin and Patterson remain jailed without bond in Charlotte.
Comments