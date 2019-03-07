Teen shot at Chester residential intersection, police say; suspect sought

A Chester teen was shot in a volley of gunfire at a residential neighborhood intersection, police said.

The victim, 16, has not been identified.

Officers have not made any arrests in the shooting as the investigation continues, said Chester Police Department Chief Eric Williams.

Chester city officers along with deputies from the Chester County Sheriff’s Office responded before 5 p.m. Wednesday to multiple calls of shots fired at the intersection of Floyd and Starnes streets, Williams said.

The area is a residential neighborhood south of downtown Chester.

Officers did not report any other injuries in the area of single-family homes.

The teen had left the shooting scene when officers arrived, Williams said. Officers were then called by Chester Regional Medical Center officials where the victim had been taken, Williams said.

The teen’s condition has not been released.



