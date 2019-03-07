Crime

Teen shot at Chester residential intersection, police say; suspect sought

By Andrew Dys

March 07, 2019 07:56 AM

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.
By
Up Next
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.
By
Chester, SC

A Chester teen was shot in a volley of gunfire at a residential neighborhood intersection, police said.

The victim, 16, has not been identified.

Officers have not made any arrests in the shooting as the investigation continues, said Chester Police Department Chief Eric Williams.

Chester city officers along with deputies from the Chester County Sheriff’s Office responded before 5 p.m. Wednesday to multiple calls of shots fired at the intersection of Floyd and Starnes streets, Williams said.

The area is a residential neighborhood south of downtown Chester.

Officers did not report any other injuries in the area of single-family homes.

The teen had left the shooting scene when officers arrived, Williams said. Officers were then called by Chester Regional Medical Center officials where the victim had been taken, Williams said.

The teen’s condition has not been released.

Related stories from Rock Hill Herald

crime

latest-news

crime

crime

Andrew Dys

Andrew Dys covers breaking news and public safety for The Herald, where he has been a reporter and columnist since 2000. He has won 51 South Carolina Press Association awards for his coverage of crime, race, justice, and people. He is author of the book “Slice of Dys” and his work is in the U.S. Library of Congress.

  Comments  