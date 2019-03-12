Rock Hill man charged with child porn pictures of kids as young as age 7, police say

A York County man was arrested Tuesday for child porn photos of children as young as age 7, police said.

William Freeman Sturgis, 31, of Rock Hill was charged with 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, said York County Sheriff’s Office Det. Alex Clark.

Arrest warrants said Sturgis had “material that contains a visual representation of a minor appearing in a state of sexually explicit nudity when a reasonable person would infer the purpose is sexual stimulation.”

The pornographic photos of children on electronic devices were seized from Sturgis’ home, deputies said in arrest warrants. The photos were of children on a beach, in a shower, in a building and in a vehicle, according to warrants.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Herald

The children in the photos ranged from age 7 to 14, the warrants said.

Sheriff’s office detectives began investigating Sturgis in February as part of a South Carolina and nationwide task force that targets crimes against children, according to police documents.

Each charge carries up to 10 years for a conviction. Sturgis faces up to 100 years in prison if convicted of all charges.





The case is part of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, run in South Carolina by the Attorney General’s Office. More than 4,500 police agencies around the country, including York and Lancaster county deputies, have detectives working as part of the task force, according to the attorney general’s office.

York County detectives this year have charged three adults with crimes under the child task force, court records show.

Attorney general spokesperson Robert Kittle said all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until the defendant is convicted in a court of law.

Sturgis was given a $2,000 bond Tuesday, court records show.