Lancaster killer murdered cop’s brother, jury says. How much prison this time?

A Lancaster man with a past conviction for killing a man was sentenced to life in prison late Thursday after a jury convicted him of murder in the shooting death of a police officer’s brother.

Demarcus Obrien Foster, 31, was convicted of killing of Joel McLemore after a four-day trial at the Lancaster County Courthouse that ended with a guilty verdict around 9 p.m., according to court officials and court records.

Visiting Judge Roger Henderson sentenced Foster to life without parole.

Foster is not eligible for parole because of his past convictions for manslaughter and other felonies, court records show.

McLemore, 29, was standing on a porch on 16th Street in Lancaster on Sept. 27, 2017, when he was shot in the head. He died a few days later.

McLemore was the younger brother of Ryan McLemore, a drug unit supervisor with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

Because of the victim’s connection to Lancaster police agencies and prosecutors, the S.C. Attorney General’s office took over prosecution of the case and handled Foster’s trial. The case was tried by Heather Weiss, a senior prosecutor with the attorney general’s office.

Foster has spent two previous stretches in South Carolina prisons.

In 2016, Foster finished probation after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter where he received an eight-year sentence. Foster killed his cousin in 2006 after a card game dispute.

That manslaughter plea came after Foster had served eight years in prison for York County drug, weapon and assault convictions from 2008, records from the State Law Enforcement Division show.