York County 911 flooded with calls for gunshots and car crashing into house, cops say

A North Carolina man police say had no driver’s license is in jail on drug and weapons charges after he wrecked a car into a York County house.

Tyler McKay Lucas, 23, of Pineville, N.C., is charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol, distribution of meth and driving without a license, according to police and jail records.

Several deputies responded Tuesday to Greenwood Road in Rock Hill for multiple 911 calls of gunshots. Police found an Acura had crashed into a home, according to a York County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

Officers also received calls that shots were fired from or at the wrecked vehicle.

As police arrived, several neighbors told police they saw a man running from the scene. A K-9 tracking team found Lucas a couple of streets from where the car hit the home, police said.

Lucas admitted to police he was driving the Acura when it smashed the house and ran over a mailbox, officers said.

The house had $15,000 in damage.

Inside the car, police found meth and .38 caliber bullets, according to the report. There also was a bullet hole in the windshield, deputies said.

Lucas has convictions in Lincoln and Mecklenburg counties in North Carolina for drugs, larceny, possession of stolen goods and is listed as a probation absconder from Lincoln County, online court records show.