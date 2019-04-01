Rock Hill mother arrested again after newborn baby tests positive for meth, cops say

A Rock Hill mom out on bond for a child testing positive for drugs has been charged again after her newborn tested positive for meth, police said.

The charge came after she was released on bond for the older child, a 2-year-old, testing positive, and an arrest for drug possession.

Jennifer Sheree Outen, 39, was arrested Sunday by Rock Hill Police Department officers. An infant child of Outen’s born in late December tested positive for the drug, said Rock Hill police Det. Robert Smith.

Smith has been investigating the case since January. Smith said he received a positive test on the infant after a positive test for another child. Outen is the mother of both children.

The children were placed in the custody of another family member as the Department of Social services also investigates, officials said. York County prosecutors said in cases where a child tests positive for narcotics, the safety and welfare of the child is the priority.

Outen was charged last month with neglect after her 2-year-old son tested positive for the drug. She was released on $15,000 bond in early March, court records show.

On March 15, Outen was arrested for possession of narcotics by York County Sheriff’s Office deputies. Outen was released on a $3,000 bond, according to court records.

Each felony charge of neglect carries up to 10 years in prison for a conviction under South Carolina law.

Outen is being held in the York County jail without bond.