NC man kidnapped girlfriend in Fort Mill church hotel, hit her with phone, cops say

A North Carolina man kidnapped his girlfriend staying at a Fort Mill area church hotel after hitting her in the head with a cellphone, police said.

Samuel Charles Paul Fry, 25, of Balsam Grove in Transylvania County, N.C., was arrested Tuesday by York County Sheriff’s Office deputies, said Trent Faris, spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.

Deputies sent to the Morningstar Fellowship hotel near Fort Mill, close to the North Carolina state line, Monday found Fry’s girlfriend in her room bleeding from her head, according to a police report.

The woman told police the couple is engaged.

The woman told police she was in the room with her son, 3, when Fry came to visit. Fry became upset, held her on the bed, yelled at her while holding her arms, then hit her in the head with the phone, she told police. The child was in the room, according to the incident report.

Police found blood in the bathroom where the woman said she was held against her will by Fry, police said.

Hotel security told police Fry had left the property. Sheriff’s office investigators arrested him late Tuesday.

Fry remains in the York County jail under a $20,000 bond.