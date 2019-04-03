Armed robber thanks Lake Wylie clerk after stealing cash, hits her ‘butt’, cops say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

An armed robber, who held a gun to a store clerk’s head, thanked her before hitting her on the rear end then fleeing with $30, police said.

The crime described by responding deputies as a robbery and assault happened around 4 a.m. Tuesday at the Circle K on Charlotte Highway on the South Carolina side of Lake Wylie, said Trent Faris, spokesperson for the York County Sheriff’s Office.

The store is in the 4000 block of S.C. 49., just south of the Buster Boyd Bridge that separates South Carolina from Charlotte in North Carolina.

The clerk said a man wearing a black mask, hoodie and gloves entered the store and pointed a handgun at her while demanding cash from the register, according to a police report.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

The man went behind the counter, put the gun to the clerk’s side and again demanded money. The clerk did as she was asked and gave him about $30 that was in the cash drawer, police said.

“After she gave him the cash, he placed his arm around her while holding the gun and told her he was thankful for her cooperating while hitting her on her butt,” the report stated.





Video surveillance shows the incident and the man pointing the gun at the clerk in a threatening manner, officers said.





A suspect has not yet been identified, Faris said.

Officers believe he fled in a vehicle, Faris said.





Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-628-3059, or contact York County Crimestoppers at 877-409-4321 or yorkcountycrimestoppers.com.