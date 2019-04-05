‘I’m sorry’: Fort Mill woman stole $2.4 million worth of computers. What will her sentence be?

Here is the criminal legal process from arrest to final court days Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson walks though the legal process from the time someone is arrested until the time they are sentenced. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson walks though the legal process from the time someone is arrested until the time they are sentenced.

A York County woman stole more than $2 million in computers from her employer in a years-long scam, but by the time she was charged with a crime she qualified as poor.

Jolynn Denise McHone, 44, of Fort Mill, pleaded guilty to wire fraud Thursday in federal court in Charlotte. All she said in her guilty plea was “I’m sorry,” when she pleaded guilty in front of U.S. Magistrate David Keesler, according to court documents. She faces up to 20 years in prison.





McHone was charged in March.

She was represented Thursday by defense lawyer W. Kelly Johnson, a federal public defender, court documents show. Efforts to reach Johnson were unsuccessful Friday.





McHone sold the computers for cash, federal prosecutors say. It remains unclear where the money went.

From 2006 to 2017, McHone was in charge of the information technology operating budget for a national company, court documents show. The company that was the victim of the scheme over five years was not named in federal documents, nor in court Thursday, according to a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The company is headquartered in Daytona, Fla., and has a subsidiary in Concord, N.C., among other holdings, according to a criminal complaint filed by federal prosecutors. McHone negotiated all the IT equipment purchases for the company, which has locations all over the United States.

McHone intercepted deliveries intended to go to the Concord, N.C., location of the business while she was in Charlotte and other locations, the federal criminal compliant against her states.

Federal prosecutors do not know who McHone sold the computers to, court documents show.





The scheme included dozens of phony purchases and hundreds of electronic items, court documents state. The value of all the items stolen was placed at $2, 414,934.14., according to court papers.

McHone signed a document in court Thursday that states she must forfeit any money from the offense for which she pleaded guilty.

It’s not clear where the money made from the sale of the computers went. However McHone qualified for a court-appointed lawyer.

A sentencing date has not yet been set.



