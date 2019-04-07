Crime

Weekend shootings in Charlotte leave two dead, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating weekend shootings that left two dead.

At 9:39 p.m. Saturday, police found a man shot inside an apartment on Barrington Drive. Police on Sunday identified the man, who died at the scene, as 31-year-old Derrick Lamar Chambers.

A second man was taken to Atrium Health with non-life threatening injuries, according to CMPD.

Police are also investigating a shooting off Delta Crossing Lane. At 1:46 a.m. Sunday, police found a man who had been shot outside of an apartment.

The man was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to CMPD. Police identified him Sunday as Teaun Bates, 29.

Both incidents are under investigation. No further details were available Sunday.

Amanda Harris

