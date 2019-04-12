Former Chester jail officer charged after sex talk, marriage proposal with inmate

Former York County cop who had sex while on duty avoids prison, gets probation Former York County Sheriff's Office deputy Christopher Gage was sentenced to three years probation after pleading guilty to misconduct in office. Gage admitted to having sex while on duty in 2017. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Former York County Sheriff's Office deputy Christopher Gage was sentenced to three years probation after pleading guilty to misconduct in office. Gage admitted to having sex while on duty in 2017.

A former Chester County jail detention officer on Friday was charged with misconduct in office after inappropriate contact with an inmate.

Alicia Ray Mills, 40, was arrested at 1:30 p.m. Friday, said Thom Berry, spokesperson for State Law Enforcement Division. Mills was booked into the Chester County jail where she once worked. She was released at 2:30 p.m. on a personal recognizance bond.

Mills “breached the public trust in that she used her position as a corrections officer to engage in inappropriate communication and contact with an inmate” between Dec. 17, 2018, and Jan. 15, 2019, according to arrest warrants.

“She engaged in several hours of phone conversations to include discussing other inmates’ information, other correction officers information, information pertaining to CCDC (Chester County Detention Center) operations, and engaged in conversations of a sexual and explicit nature,” warrants state. “She also had discussions indicating knowledge of contraband in the CCDC, formulated plans of how to cover up her relationship with the inmate if they were ever caught, and received a marriage proposal from the inmate.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Robert Sprouse, Chester County Sheriff’s Office chief deputy, confirmed Mills was a former employee at the county jail but declined further comment.





Mills had left the sheriff’s office in early 2019 and had been hired by the Chester Police Department, said Chester Police Department Chief Eric Williams. He said in the last month after learning Mills was being investigated, he spoke with her and she resigned.

“These allegations did not occur while she worked at my department or on my watch,” Williams said.

Williams also said he was not told about the allegations during a background check before Mills was hired.

Another former Chester deputy was arrested in late March on bribery and misconduct charges after he was accused of taking bribes in exchange for sex.

In York County, a former deputy pleaded guilty Thursday to misconduct in office after he had sex while on duty.