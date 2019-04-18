2 dead, 1 hurt after I-77 chase from Charlotte through Rock Hill ends in fiery crash

Police chase along an interstate ends with car ramming into a tree A Toyota Prius engaged in a police chase on I-77 S passing Nations Ford, Woodlawn and Tyvola. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A Toyota Prius engaged in a police chase on I-77 S passing Nations Ford, Woodlawn and Tyvola.

A police chase from Charlotte to York County on Interstate 77 Thursday afternoon ended with two people dead and one hurt in the suspect’s car after a Mecklenburg County armed robbery, police said.

Two people in the vehicle being pursued by South Carolina troopers were killed and one was injured, said Trent Faris, York County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

The sheriff’s office is handling the investigation with assistance from Rock Hill Police Department Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction team, Faris said. The STAR team has expertise in major wrecks, Faris said.

The pursuit was handled in South Carolina by South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers, Faris said. York County Deputies were not involved in the pursuit.

“Because S.C. Highway troopers were involved we are investigating the incident,” Faris said.

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department helicopter and other police patrol cars pursued the vehicle south on I-77 around 4:30 p.m.





The chase ended off I-77 near mile marker 75, south of Rock Hill.

York County deputies said the suspect vehicle caught fire after the crash near Porter Road, Faris said.

Charlotte officers were seeking the suspect vehicle after an armed robbery, Faris said. Details about the robbery have not been released.

Piedmont Medical Center EMS were dispatched to the crash scene.





Check back for updates.