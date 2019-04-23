Lancaster man charged with trafficking. Police find drugs, 6 kids in the home

Here is the criminal legal process from arrest to final court days Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson walks though the legal process from the time someone is arrested until the time they are sentenced. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson walks though the legal process from the time someone is arrested until the time they are sentenced.

Police in Lancaster County arrested a man and charged him with trafficking narcotic opioid painkillers in an incident where they found drugs and six children present in the home, officers said.

Nicholas Brian Payne, 38, was charged Friday by SWAT at his home in the 9600 block of Old Jefferson Highway, said Doug Barfield, spokesman for the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. Payne had more than nine grams of Oxycodone pills, other prescription pills, marijuana, and more than $1,400 in cash, Barfield said.

Payne is charged with trafficking heroin from the Oxycodone pill seizure, and five other drug charges, according to police and court records. He remains in the Lancaster County jail under a $22,000 bond.

When SWAT agents raided the house, six children and an adult female were in the home, Barfield said. The children ranged in age from around age 7 up to the early teens, Barfield said. The children were not hurt.





Police called the S.C. Department of Social Services to investigate the safety of the children.

“We immediately made arrangements for the children to be put into proper and safe circumstances,” Barfield said.

Police have not said whether the children were related to Payne.

Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile said it was unfortunate kids were in a home where drugs were found.

“Our officers are trained how to respond top the presence of children and did a fantastic job of making sure the children were not traumatized,” Faile said in a written statement.

Payne was convicted in 2015 for a previous South Carolina felony drug conviction, court records show.