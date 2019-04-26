Chester student, 13, charged after fight at middle school, officials say

A Chester boy has been charged with assault after a fight at a middle school with another student.

The fight happened Thursday at Chester Middle School, according to Chester County police and Chester school district officials.

The school resource officer from the Chester County Sheriff’s Office investigated and charged one of the boys with second-degree assault, said Maj. Dwayne Robinson Sr. The boy was petitioned to Family Court and released to his family after he was charged as a juvenile, Robinson said.

A sheriff’s office report shows the boy who was charged is 13 years old. The other boy is 11 years old, the report states.

The victim suffered a broken collarbone after being body slammed, according to The Herald’s news partner WSOC-TV.

Rebecca Crouch, spokesperson for the Chester County school district, said in a statement sent to The Herald that staff handled the incident quickly. Crouch declined to comment on specific disciplinary action but said potential measures can range from suspension to expulsion.

“The incident was handled by teachers, administrators, security officers as well as the school resource officer as soon as the incident was discovered,” Crouch said in the statement. “Privacy rules do not allow the district to release any information regarding discipline for specific students.”