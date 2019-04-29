FBI, SLED at sheriff’s office in Chester County. Here’s what we know

FBI, SLED at sheriff’s office in Chester County, SC Multiple agents from the FBI and the State law Enforcement Division are at the Chester County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina. An FBI spokesman said agents are conducting a “lawful law enforcement activity.” Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Multiple agents from the FBI and the State law Enforcement Division are at the Chester County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina. An FBI spokesman said agents are conducting a “lawful law enforcement activity.”

Multiple agents from the FBI and South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division are at the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, officials said Monday morning.

Don Wood, spokesman for the FBI South Carolina field office, confirmed that agents are at the sheriff’s office but declined to offer details.

“We are conducting a lawful law enforcement activity,” Wood said.

The sheriff’s office is run by Sheriff Alex Underwood. It handles patrol, investigations, and other duties and also runs the Chester County jail.

“The sheriff does not have a statement at this time,” Major Dwayne Robinson of the Chester County Sheriff’s Office said in. a written statement. “He and the staff here are cooperating fully with an obvious investigative matter. The sheriff does plan to make an official on air interview about this and other matters when he is cleared to do so.”

Spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in South Carolina Lance Crick declined to comment on why the FBI was at the sheriff’s office.

“We cannot comment regarding an ongoing investigation,” Crick said.

SLED spokesman Thom Berry said SLED agents are only assisting and that all information has to come from federal authorities.

County supervisor Shane Stuart was not immediately available for interview.

The sheriff’s office also is over the Chester County 911 system.

The office also operates a program for troubled teens called “Project Storm” that some experts have labeled as child abuse. The sheriff has said the program helps troubled kids.

Check back for updates.