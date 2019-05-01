York County woman who told police she was raped charged with filing false report

York County Sheriff's Office

A Lake Wylie woman was arrested Tuesday on a felony charge of filing a false police report after she told police she had been raped in March, police said.

Alicia Marie Volpe, 27, was charged with a felony, arrest and jail records show.

York County Sheriff’s Office Det. Amy Smith spent several weeks investigating Volpe’s claim filed March 15, said Trent Faris, sheriff’s office spokesperson.

Volpe initially told police a man had “put some kind of drug in her drink,” according to the police report.

Volpe later admitted to police during the investigation that her initial report of forced sex had been consensual sex, the incident report said.

“This suspect filed a police report about an act that did not occur,” Faris said. “This was a serious accusation that we investigated fully and it turned out to be a false report.”

State law shows that knowingly falsely reporting a felony crime is a felony itself.

A conviction for felony filing of a false police report carries up to five years in prison with the potential of having to pay restitution back to law enforcement for investigation costs, South Carolina law states.





Volpe was released from the York County jail early Wednesday after posting a $1,000 bond, jail officials said.