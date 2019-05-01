FBI called, Clover student charged after threat made on Snapchat, police say

FBI warns students against making school threats FBI Supervisory Special Agent Frank Nivar announces Aug. 22, 2018 a partnership with the Wake County school system and local law enforcement agencies to warn students about not making school threats. Threats have surged since the Parkland shooting. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK FBI Supervisory Special Agent Frank Nivar announces Aug. 22, 2018 a partnership with the Wake County school system and local law enforcement agencies to warn students about not making school threats. Threats have surged since the Parkland shooting.

A Clover student has been charged with making threats over the social media site Snapchat, police said.

The male student, who was not named, was charged with student threats under the South Carolina disturbing schools law, said Trent Faris, spokesperson for the York County Sheriff’s Office.

The specifics of the posting on the social media app were not released. The student is charged as a juvenile in Family Court, Faris said.

Snapchat officials alerted the FBI, which then contacted York County deputies. Sheriff’s office investigators and Bob Hamilton, a sheriff’s office detective who also is a liaison with the FBI, went to the teen’s home Tuesday afternoon, according to an incident report.

Federal and local agents determined “there was no imminent threat with the suspect,” the report stated.

Officers then charged him with the crime of student threat that carries up to a year in jail. The South Carolina law for student threats enacted in 2018 states, “It is unlawful for a student of a school or college in this State to make threats to take the life of or to inflict bodily harm upon another by using any form of communication whatsoever.”

Snapchat is a social media platform and multi-media messaging app that allows sharing of photos, videos and other media items. It has over 180 million users, according to its website.

The incident did not happen on campus and the threat did not mention specifically Clover High School, said Bryan Dillon, spokesperson for the Clover school district. Clover schools officials were contacted by police about the posting, then alerted all Clover High School parents about the incident and arrest by email and phone message, Dillon said.

“We advised all parents of Clover High students that the situation had been dealt with,” Dillon said.

Privacy rules do not allow school officials to discuss individual disciplinary cases, but these type of incidents can include school suspension up to expulsion under district policy, Dillon said.