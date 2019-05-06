York County dad with 2 kids had opioid drugs at store, Clover police say

Death tolls rising: York County SC leaders talk opioid crisis York County and South Carolina medical professionals, elected officials and community leaders discussed the rising problem of opioid misuse during the York County Opioid Summit Thursday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK York County and South Carolina medical professionals, elected officials and community leaders discussed the rising problem of opioid misuse during the York County Opioid Summit Thursday.

A Clover father has been arrested on felony drug and child neglect charges after he was in a store with his two children while in possession of illegal narcotics, police said.

Tyler Blake Gann, 30, was arrested Saturday night after police found drugs in his clothes and vehicle, said Capt. Logan McGarity of Clover Police Department.

Gann had his two daughters with him at a Family Dollar store on Kings Mountain Street when police were called by store employees, according to a police report. A clerk and a witness told officer Gann was bumping into things in the store while with the two children, officers said.

The ages of the children were not released. The children’s mother was called and picked up the girls after S.C. Department of Social Services was notified, police said.





The children were not hurt, McGarity said.

Officers found a painkiller called buprenorphine in Gann’s pants, according to the incident report. After a vehicle search, police also found tin foil with a “burnt black substance” police believed to be heroin or Fentanyl, the report stated.





Police charged Gann with two counts of drug possession for the two narcotics, plus two felony counts of unlawful neglect of a child. A conviction for unlawful neglect of a child carries up to 10 years in prison under South Carolina law.

Gann remains in the York County jail under a $10,000 bond.