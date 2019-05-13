York County girl may have been target in drive-by shooting into house, cops say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

York County deputies are investigating a drive-by shooting of a house near Rock Hill where a minor may have been targeted.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday in a neighborhood off Sturgis Road, near the Catawba River in eastern York County, said Trent Faris, York County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

The Herald is not naming the street to protect the identity of the victims.

The victims told deputies the shooting may have been a result of problems with other students at Rock Hill High School, according to a police report.

The girl, whose age and name was not released, was sitting on a couch in the living room when a gunshot shattered a front window, the report stated. The girl’s mother also was home at the time of the shooting, police said.

No one inside was injured, Faris said.

Investigators found the bullet lodged in a kitchen wall above the oven, police said.

The investigation is ongoing but no arrests have been made, Faris said.



