Lancaster woman run over by truck dies. 4 years later, her fiancee goes to prison

A Lancaster County man was sentenced to six years in prison after a jury found him guilty of reckless homicide in the 2015 death of his girlfriend, prosecutors said.

William Bryan Reese, 47, of Kershaw, was the fiancee at the time of Rae Marie Brewer, said 6th Circuit Solicitor Randy Newman,. Brewer died in December 2015 after she was run over by a truck driven by Reese, Newman said.

Reckless homicide in South Carolina is defined as: “When the death of a person ensues within three years as a proximate result of injury received by the driving of a vehicle in reckless disregard of the safety of others, the person operating the vehicle is guilty of reckless vehicular homicide.”

Two years after Brewer died, Reese was indicted by a Lancaster grand jury, according to prosecutors and court records. After a trial this week in Lancaster County that ended late Thursday, Reese was found guilty, Newman said.

The case was prosecuted by 6th Circuit Deputy Solicitor Lisa Collins and former 6th Circuit Solicitor Russell Parker, who is now a prosecutor in Lexington County.

A conviction for reckless homicide carries a maximum of 10 years in prison. Visiting Circuit Court Judge Thomas Russo sentenced Reese to six years in the S.C. Department of Corrections.