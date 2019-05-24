Rock Hill woman charged with manslaughter in drug overdose death, prosecutors say

Fentanyl: A Hidden Danger NIDA's Dr. Wilson Compton, one of the authors of the report about fentanyl-related overdose deaths, explains more about the of the report's findings . Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK NIDA's Dr. Wilson Compton, one of the authors of the report about fentanyl-related overdose deaths, explains more about the of the report's findings .

A Rock Hill woman accused of delivering fatal drugs in the overdose of a York County man has been indicted for involuntary manslaughter, according to prosecutors and court records.

Elizabeth Blair Perdue, 32, was indicted May 16 for manslaughter, court records show. The indictment was served on Perdue late Thursday, according to jail records.

Perdue also was indicted on a charge of distribution of a type of opioid called “cyclopropyl fentanyl,” according to indictments obtained by The Herald.

The man, Jose Garcia, died in October 2017, according to the indictments.

Perdue acted “in a reckless disregard for the safety of the victim ... resulting in his death,” the indictment states.

Perdue was charged with a drug distribution charge in December 2017 from the same incident where the man died, according to prosecutors and court records.





Prosecutors then sought the involuntary manslaughter charge against Perdue, who is accused of providing the victim the drugs, said Aaron Hayes, 16th Circuit assistant solicitor.

Hayes declined further comment because the cases are pending.

An involuntary manslaughter conviction in South Carolina carries a sentence of up to five years in prison, state law shows.

Perdue was in York County jail serving a 60-day sentence for a drug charge conviction earlier this month when the county grand jury issued the indictment. On May 7, Perdue was sentenced to 60 days in jail on a drug possession charge from an unrelated incident, according to prosecutors and court documents.

No trial date has been set in the cases against Perdue. She remains in the York County jail under a $20,000 bond, according to jail records.

Efforts to obtain comment from Chris Bonds, 16th Circuit assistant public defender representing Perdue, were unsuccessful.