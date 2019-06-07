Accused shooter of York trooper charged by feds, faces extradition from NC to SC

State trooper shot in Rock Hill South Carolina State trooper shot after a car chase that ended at India Hook Road. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina State trooper shot after a car chase that ended at India Hook Road.

A convicted felon accused of shooting a South Carolina trooper with a “cop-killer” bullet has been charged by federal agents with gun crimes and still faces extradition from a North Carolina jail, court and jail records show.

Willie Bernard Wright could be extradited back to York County as early as Friday, officials said.

Federal agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms late Thursday charged Wright, 27, with a federal crime of a felon in possession of a gun and ammunition, according to federal court documents.

A federal judge signed an arrest warrant for Wright late Thursday, document shows.

ATF agents said they have seen dashcam video that shows Wright shooting at least 12 times at S.C. Highway Patrol Trooper Alex Wise on Sunday. The incident happened in York County near Rock Hill, just south of Lake Wylie.

Wise was shot once in the chest by what prosecutors said was a “cop-killer bullet.” Wise was saved by his body armor and the fact that the bullet hit the patrol car windshield first, prosecutors said.

Wright came out of his car during a traffic stop after a chase and fired repeatedly at Wise, ATF agent O.C. Evans wrote in the criminal complaint.

“Wright then moves quickly from the silver BMW toward the passenger area of Trooper Wise’s patrol car while firing numerous rounds from his brandished firearm,” Evans wrote.

Wise returned fire and shot Wright, then took Wright into custody.

State Law Enforcement Division agents have charged Wright with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, failure to stop for a blue light and felon in possession of a gun during a crime. He faces life in prison without parole if convicted in South Carolina, prosecutors said.

Wise was released Monday from a hospital. Wright was taken to a Charlotte hospital after being shot then released later Monday and arrested in North Carolina. He remains in the Mecklenburg County jail under a $5 million bond on Friday morning.

Wright faces extradition from North Carolina to York County. South Carolina law enforcement officers and prosecutors asked for the governor’s extradition warrant after Wright was arrested Monday, police and prosecutors said.

A governor’s warrant must be signed by North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster. That warrant was signed late Thursday and served on Wright at the Mecklenburg County jail, said Thom Berry, SLED spokesman.

That warrant gives South Carolina officials authority to take custody of Wright and return him to York County, where he can be served the pending arrest warrants for attempted murder and the other charges from Sunday’s incident, Berry said.

Wright will appear in court in Charlotte at 1 p.m. Friday on the governor’s warrant, according to the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office.

Wright has the right to argue against the governor’s warrant extradition or he could waive extradition, Berry said. If a judge approves extradition and Wright waives extradition, South Carolina law enforcement officials could take him into custody after that hearing, Berry said.

If Wright is extradited to York County, he would appear before a county magistrate on the SLED charges after he is served the warrants.





Wright has past convictions in York County for attempted murder, attempted armed robbery, and other crimes, according to court records and the ATF criminal complaint.

Wright lived in Fort Mill when he was convicted of attempted murder, records show.

Wright was released from a South Carolina prison in August after a six-year sentence for the attempted murder conviction but still was under South Carolina Probation, Parole and Pardon Services supervision by state officials for that crime, Evans wrote in the federal complaint.

Wright’s lawyer, Todd Rutherford of Columbia, said after a court hearing in Charlotte earlier this week that Wright maintains his innocence in the shooting case involving the trooper.





Check back for updates on this developing story.