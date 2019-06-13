York shooter ‘hunted’ man after drug ripoff. Here’s how much prison time he got

Suspect in shooting who ‘hunted’ and killed man accused of stealing drugs denied bond A suspect in a November 2017 York County killing who "hunted" a man accused of stealing three kilograms of cocaine, faced a judge Tuesday in York County during a bond hearing. Judge Bill McKinnon denied bond Jerry Roderick Cousar. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A suspect in a November 2017 York County killing who "hunted" a man accused of stealing three kilograms of cocaine, faced a judge Tuesday in York County during a bond hearing. Judge Bill McKinnon denied bond Jerry Roderick Cousar.

After three kilos of drugs was stolen near Rock Hill in 2017, Jerry Roderick Cousar hunted down the thief, prosecutors say. Cousar then shot another man before the drug thief called police to turn in the cocaine to keep from being killed, officials said.

Cousar, 43, pleaded guilty Thursday in York County criminal court to manslaughter and cocaine trafficking and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Angel Carmindo Dominguez Vega, 23, was shot and died in November 2017 after the theft of about three kilos of marijuana and cocaine in the Catawba area near Will Jones Circle, southeast of Rock Hill, said 16th Circuit Deputy Solicitor Willy Thompson.

Cousar and Trenyatta Jondae Massey, 19, were both charged with murder, cocaine trafficking and other charges in the killing, according to prosecutors and court records. Cousar is accused of being the shooter and was working for Massey to track down the thief who stole the drugs, prosecutors said.





The drugs had come in the mail from California, Thompson said.

Isaac Felipe “Cuba” Asteri, 61, of Homestead, Fla., stole the drugs then called Charlotte police saying his life was threatened, prosecutors said. Asteri, a suspected of being in the U.S. illegally, was arrested Tuesday for trafficking more than 3,000 grams of drugs.

Charges remain pending against Massey and Asteri.

Massey is in S.C. Department of Corrections after 2018 convictions for weapons and drugs, records show.

Asteri is being held at the York County jail under a hold by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. An ICE detainer means a person is being held on suspicion he is a foreign national and is subject to removal from the country, according to ICE.

York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson participates in the ICE 287g program that checks the immigration status of people who are charged and jailed.