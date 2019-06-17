Kitten tortured, decapitated body left at Rock Hill restaurant, police say

What can you do to stop animal abuse? Witnessing animal abuse can be difficult, but according to the Humane Society of the Unites States, it is important not to turn away from animal cruelty. Here are tips to help stop animal abuse. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing animal abuse can be difficult, but according to the Humane Society of the Unites States, it is important not to turn away from animal cruelty. Here are tips to help stop animal abuse.

A decapitated kitten was found Sunday outside a Rock Hill restaurant, police said.

A lawn maintenance man arriving at a restaurant on Cross Pointe Drive off Dave Lyle Boulevard to cut the grass found the headless cat on the back patio of the business, according to a Rock Hill Police Department report. Patrol officers responded and found the body of the cat that was purposefully tortured and left, the report said..

“The kitten appeared to have been intentionally killed by an unknown person by cutting the head off,” police said.

York County Animal Control officers removed the kitten.

No arrests have been made and the case remains under investigation, police said.

Ill treatment of animals in South Carolina is a felony that carries up to five years in prison for a conviction.