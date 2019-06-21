She stole $49 in stuff from York Walmart. Here’s why she could see 25 years in jail.

Consequences for drug-related arrests in South Carolina Dozens of people are charged with drug-related charges each month in Horry County. Here are the consequences if you are caught with drugs in South Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dozens of people are charged with drug-related charges each month in Horry County. Here are the consequences if you are caught with drugs in South Carolina.

A York County woman caught shoplifting less than $50 of goods at a York Walmart now faces as much as 25 years in prison after meth and more than $2,800 was found in her purse after she was caught, police said.

Kassidy Noel Outen, 24, of Rock Hill, is charged with trafficking meth and felony drug possession, said Capt. Brian Trail of York Police Department.

The incident happened around 10 a.m. Thursday at the Liberty Street store in York. Police were dispatched to a shoplifter call, according to a police report.

Outen was caught by officers after a foot chase inside the store, the report stated. One officer’s hand was cut during the scuffle with Outen to get her handcuffed and in custody, the report stated. The injury was not reported as serious.

While handcuffed, Outen tried to drag her pocketbook with her foot, officers said.

Police searched the purse and found 68 grams of what is believed to be methamphetamine, and $2,883 in cash in Outen’s pocketbook, according to the report.

York County Multijurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit agents seized the drugs and the money, and then charged Outen with felony drug trafficking. The trafficking charge for the amount of drugs seized carries a minimum of seven years in prison, and up to 25 years, for a conviction under South Carolina law.

Police did not release details on what merchandise Outen is accused of stealing from the store. She also faces pending charges from the York Police Department, police and jail records show.

At the time of the incident Thursday, Outen was out on $19,000 bond from four February drug and shoplifting charges, court records show. She remains in the York County jail on the current charges.

In January, two York officers were hurt after a knife fight with a shoplifting suspect at the same store. In that incident, police also recovered trafficking amounts of meth from shoplifting suspects.