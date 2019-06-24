York felon faces 75 charges: dog fighting, drug trafficking after 42 pit bulls seized

What can you do to stop animal abuse? Witnessing animal abuse can be difficult, but according to the Humane Society of the Unites States, it is important not to turn away from animal cruelty. Here are tips to help stop animal abuse. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing animal abuse can be difficult, but according to the Humane Society of the Unites States, it is important not to turn away from animal cruelty. Here are tips to help stop animal abuse.

A McConnells man who spent five years in prison for animal fights faces 75 charges for dog fighting, animal abuse, drug trafficking and guns after deputies seized narcotics and 42 pit bulls last week, police said.

Anthoni Latoranodo Orr, 49, is charged with animal fighting, trafficking meth and amphetamines, weapons crimes, ill treatment of animals, and more than 65 violations of York County’s animal laws, York County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Trent Faris said.

Orr was arrested after York County deputies and animal control officers seized the pit bulls late Thursday from a home near the intersection of McConnells Highway and Orr road in western York County southwest of Rock Hill.

Many of the dogs were chained to car axles buried in the ground, deputies said.

Agents with the York County Mutijurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit and code enforcement officers received three search warrants for the home, said Lt. Mike Ligon, commander of the drug unit’s western division.

“From the very beginning it was a joint investigation with code enforcement,” Ligon said.

Agents found more than 50 grams of meth, over 20 grams of amphetamine, 70 grams of marijuana, more than $2,000 in cash, and packing materials, Ligon said.

Deputies also seized two stolen guns and five other weapons, Ligon said.

Orr was sentenced to five years in prison in 2011 for animal fighting, court records show.

So many dogs were taken into custody last week that animal shelter workers sought foster homes for existing animals at the shelter.

Orr remains in the York County jail under a $150,225 bond.





