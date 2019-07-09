Chester burglar on probation targeted 84-year-old woman. This time he got prison.

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars Is your home an attractive target for burglars? Help protect it from criminals with these nine tips Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Is your home an attractive target for burglars? Help protect it from criminals with these nine tips

A Chester County burglar who targeted an elderly woman a week after receiving probation for a similar crime has been sentenced to nine years in prison, prosecutors said.

James Markham Godfrey, 58, pleaded guilty late Monday in court in Chester to burglary in the November 2018 crime against the senior citizen victim, said 6th Circuit Deputy Solicitor Candice Lively.

Godfrey smashed a window and broke into the home of the sleeping 84-year-old woman around 5:30 a.m., Lively said. A neighbor witnessed the break-in and called 911.

“After police arrived, Godfrey was found inside the home, bleeding from the shattered window and crouched in the living room,” Lively said.

Godfrey was arrested by police.

A week before the woman was targeted, Godfrey had been sentenced to probation for another break-in burglary, Lively said.

Godfrey had been in the Chester County jail without bond since his November arrest at the scene of the crime until he was sentenced Monday by Circuit Court Judge Brian Gibbons.