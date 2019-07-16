Former Chester police officer arrested for having Internet child porn, officials say

Meet Ruger, the ‘game-changer’ dog in fight against child predators Meet Ruger, the newest member of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Ruger can detect the chemical smell of small electronics that humans cannot, which is a ‘game-changer’ in the fight to stop child exploitation and child pornography. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Meet Ruger, the newest member of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Ruger can detect the chemical smell of small electronics that humans cannot, which is a ‘game-changer’ in the fight to stop child exploitation and child pornography.

A former Chester Police Department officer faces up to 100 years in prison after he was arrested Tuesday for possession of Internet child pornography, South Carolina law enforcement officials said.

Michael Timothy Young, 51, was taken into custody shortly before noon by federal Secret Service agents and officials from the S.C. Attorney General’s Office.

Robert Kittle, spokesman for the attorney general, said Young had “multiple files of child pornography.”

Young worked for the Chester Police Department but has not been employed with the city for six years, said Chester Police Chief Eric Williams.

“These allegations did not occur when the suspect was a Chester Police Department officer,” Williams said.

Williams said he has a zero-tolerance policy for any criminal activity by any officer.

Young is charged with 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to police and jail records. The charges carry a punishment of up to 10 years in prison for each conviction.

Under South Carolina law, sexual exploitation of a minor in the third degree is defined as: “Knowing the character or content of the material, he possesses material that contains a visual representation of a minor engaging in sexual activity or appearing in a state of sexually explicit nudity when a reasonable person would infer the purpose is sexual stimulation.”

The arrest was made as part of S.C. Attorney General Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force initiative, officials said. The ICAC task force has made dozens of arrests in 2019 in South Carolina in cases that target suspects involved in online child pornography.

Deputies from sheriff’s offices in Chester, Lancaster and Fairfield counties assisted state and federal agents with the execution of a search warrant and arrest of Young on Tuesday, Kittle said.

Young remains in the Chester County jail pending a bond hearing, records show.