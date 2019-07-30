Lancaster police charge man with cocaine trafficking, gun possession

Consequences for drug-related arrests in South Carolina Dozens of people are charged with drug-related charges each month in Horry County. Here are the consequences if you are caught with drugs in South Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dozens of people are charged with drug-related charges each month in Horry County. Here are the consequences if you are caught with drugs in South Carolina.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office charged Darrell Lemarcus Bailey, 32, with drug trafficking and firearm possession after searching his home Friday, according to information sent to The Herald.

Bailey wasn’t home when agents with the sheriff’s office drug task force, investigators and SWAT team members served a search warrant, according to the sheriff’s office. They found 4 ounces of suspected cocaine, smaller amounts of suspected crack cocaine and marijuana, and digital scales, the sheriff’s office said.

Police also seized a Glock 9mm handgun with an extended magazine, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Agents got enough cocaine and crack cocaine to charge Bailey with two counts of trafficking,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “The cocaine trafficking charge is a third-level offense by weight. We look forward to this case making its way into the court system.”

Bailey was arrested Monday morning and charged with trafficking cocaine and crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance within proximity of a park and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, the sheriff’s office said. Bailey posted bonds totaling $120,000 and was released.