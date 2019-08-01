Rock Hill inmate in SC prison stalked victim from behind bars, police say

Cellphones and drones continue to lead to trouble in SC prisons Inmates continue their life of crime from inside prison with smuggled cell phones Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Inmates continue their life of crime from inside prison with smuggled cell phones

A South Carolina prison inmate from Rock Hill convicted of kidnapping and domestic violence has been charged with stalking a previous victim using a cellphone from behind bars, police said.

Darryl Gene Adkins III, 25, was arrested for stalking and violating a permanent restraining order by Rock Hill Police Department detectives, said Lt. Michael Chavis.

Adkins used a cellphone app to contact a victim in a case where a permanent order barring him from contacting the person was in place, Chavis said.

Adkins was brought to the Rock Hill law enforcement center Wednesday from the prison in Kershaw in Lancaster County by detectives who interviewed him then served the warrants, Chavis said. Adkins was then returned to the prison.

Rock Hill police reports show in June, Adkins contacted the victim at least eight times.

Prison officials told Rock Hill police they were investigating how Adkins had cellphone access, according to reports.

Adkins has had one previous violation since being in prison, state officials said. In 2018, he was cited for possession of a weapon in prison, according to corrections officials.

Stalking where there is a restraining order is a felony and carries a potential sentence of up to 10 years under South Carolina law.

Adkins is serving a 10-year sentence in prison for convictions for drugs, kidnapping, domestic violence, weapons and theft, according to court records and the S.C. Department of Corrections.

Adkins was convicted in 2017 in York County, court records show. Adkins was convicted after he was accused of holding a woman against her will after smashing into her car the week before.

It remains unclear when Adkins will be brought back to York County criminal court to face the new charges.