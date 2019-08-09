Crime
A man barricaded himself in a Rock Hill home, police said. It ended in minutes.
A man barricaded in a Rock Hill home was arrested Friday afternoon without incident, said Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department.
The incident started with a domestic call to Fewell Street and officers could not get the suspect to come out, Chavis said. Around 3 p.m. the suspect surrendered.
Rock Hill police tweeted at about 2:50 p.m. Friday there was a barricade incident. About 10 minutes later, a Tweet from the department said it was over.
SWAT members, EMS, Emergency Management and other emergency officials arrived on scene.
It is unclear if the suspect was armed, Chavis said. Neither officers nor the suspect were hurt, Chavis said.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing, Chavis said.
