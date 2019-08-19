Lancaster man guilty of killing Rock Hill football player. He’s headed to prison

Survivor in mother’s killing in court for murder charge A judge denied bond Tuesday for Jackel Clinton, charged with murder in the September shooting death of a former Rock Hill football star. Clinton shot De'Mon Davis after losing a fight to Davis where Davis was paid to fight Clinton, prosecutors said. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A judge denied bond Tuesday for Jackel Clinton, charged with murder in the September shooting death of a former Rock Hill football star. Clinton shot De'Mon Davis after losing a fight to Davis where Davis was paid to fight Clinton, prosecutors said.

A Lancaster man will spend 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in the shooting death a former Rock Hill football player.

Jackel Marquise Clinton, 23, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and possession of a weapon during a violent crime Monday in York County criminal court, prosecutors said. Clinton was convicted of the 2018 killing of De’Mon Davis in Fort Mill.

Clinton originally had been charged with murder. But he pleaded guilty to manslaughter in a negotiated agreement, prosecutors said.

Clinton had been jailed without bond since his arrest the day after the killing.

Davis, 22, of Rock Hill, died at the scene on Sanders Street in Fort Mill. After a fight, Clinton retrieved a gun and shot Davis, prosecutors said.

Davis was a star linebacker at Rock Hill’s South Pointe High School and played on state championship teams. Davis graduated from South Pointe in 2015.