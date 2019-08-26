Crime
York County domestic violence leaves 1 one wounded, shooter dead, deputies say
One person is dead and another wounded after a domestic violence shooting late Saturday in York County, south of the North Carolina state line, deputies said.
The incident happened on Pine Bluff Court near Fort Mill, said Trent Faris, spokesman for York County Sheriff’s Office. One person was shot and hurt by a person with a gun, Faris said. The person who did the shooting then died from a self-inflicted injury, Faris said.
The two people involved were a boyfriend and girlfriend, Faris said.
The person who was wounded was taken to Carolinas Medical center in Charlotte and is expected to survive, Faris said.
The incident remains under investigation as an attempted murder and suicide, Faris said.
No other details about the incident have been released.
