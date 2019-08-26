‘Give it’: Masked man carrying shotgun robs Rock Hill convenience store, police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A masked man carrying a shotgun robbed a Rock Hill convenience store, police said.

The incident happened around 12:20 a.m. Saturday at the Circle K on South Herlong Avenue, said Lt. Michael Chavis of Rock Hill Police Department.

The suspect told the employee, “Give it to me,” while pointing the gun at her, according to a police report. The thief took money from the cash register and fled into nearby woods, police said.

The clerk was not hurt.

The suspect wore an orange mask and black clothing including gloves. Police have surveillance video of the crime but have not released photos or video. In that video the suspect can be seen pointing the shotgun at the clerk, officers said.

The suspect is described as a male around 6 feet tall. No other information about the suspect has been released.

York County Sheriff’s Office deputies also responded to the store. A K-9 dog and handler tried to track the suspect, but no arrest has been made, Chavis said.