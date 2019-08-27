Police chase reaches 90 mph in Chester County; suspects caught, drugs found, cops say

Chester County Sheriff’s Office patrol car File photo, The Herald

Three suspects are in custody after a high-speed police chase Tuesday afternoon in Chester County, deputies said.

The vehicle being pursued wrecked at the end of a miles-long pursuit, Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey said.

No members of the public or officers were hurt but the suspects put the public at risk, Dorsey said. Two patrol cars had minor damage, Dorsey said. Drugs believed to be meth and cocaine were seized after being found in the car, Dorsey said.

“We have the suspects and dangerous drugs off the streets,” Dorsey said.

Officers with the sheriff’s office drug unit were conducting surveillance of a vehicle as part of an ongoing investigation when the license plate did not match the vehicle, Dorsey said.

Deputies attempted a traffic stop on S.C. 9, but it fled, Dorsey said.

The chase reached speeds of up to 90 mph as patrol cars pursued the vehicle, Dorsey said. The chase included parts of Rodman, Henry, Aaron Burr and Old York roads, Dorsey said.

One suspect bailed out of the car during the chase and was arrested, Dorsey said. The other two suspects were taken into custody after the vehicle crashed.

All three suspects were taken to a hospital for evaluation, then will be transferred to the Chester County jail. Charges are pending, Dorsey said.

Check back for updates.