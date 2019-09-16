Rock Hill teen killed in Lancaster shooting, officials say

Andrew Dys covers breaking news and public safety for The Herald, where he has been a reporter and columnist since 2000. He has won 51 South Carolina Press Association awards for his coverage of crime, race, justice, and people. He is author of the book “Slice of Dys” and his work is in the U.S. Library of Congress.
Multiple arrests have been made after a fight at South Pointe High School in Rock Hill, South Carolina, police said. The school resource officer called for backup during the incident described as a brawl.
