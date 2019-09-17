Drugs, loaded gun under teen’s pants during Rock Hill music video shoot, police say

Consequences for drug-related arrests in South Carolina Dozens of people are charged with drug-related charges each month in Horry County. Here are the consequences if you are caught with drugs in South Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dozens of people are charged with drug-related charges each month in Horry County. Here are the consequences if you are caught with drugs in South Carolina.

A Rock Hill teen who told police he was making a music video faces drug and weapon charges after a loaded gun and bag of marijuana was found under his pants, police said.

Broderick Caleb Grant, 18, is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and illegal carrying of a weapon, according to Rock Hill Police Department reports and York County jail records.

Officers responded to Friedheim Park after 10 p.m. Saturday where a group of men said they were shooting a music video, according to a police report.

The park closes at dusk, according to the city of Rock Hill website.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Officers smelled marijuana and did a search of the people on scene, police said.

Officers recovered marijuana in Grant’s pants pocket, the report stated.

Police also seized $1,460 in cash and a scale from Grant’s pants pockets, according to the report.

When Grant was taken to the city jail to be booked for marijuana possession, officers found a Smith & Wesson .40-caliber pistol loaded with 14 bullets in Grant’s gym shorts under his pants, police said.

Officers also found almost 40 grams of marijuana in a baggie that was in the crotch area of Grant’s underwear, the report stated.

Grant remains in the York County jail under a $20,000 bond.