York County man used meth and sexually exploited a child. He’s heading to prison.

Meet Ruger, the ‘game-changer’ dog in fight against child predators Meet Ruger, the newest member of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Ruger can detect the chemical smell of small electronics that humans cannot, which is a ‘game-changer’ in the fight to stop child exploitation and child pornography. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Meet Ruger, the newest member of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Ruger can detect the chemical smell of small electronics that humans cannot, which is a ‘game-changer’ in the fight to stop child exploitation and child pornography.

A Lake Wylie man who used meth while sexually exploiting a minor for child porn has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison, officials said.

Darrell Henry Adam, 29, of Shady Pond Drive in Lake Wylie, was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty in federal court in May, records show.

Local, state and federal police were alerted by a complaint to the FBI in 2018 about child porn videos at Adam’s Lake Wylie home, federal documents show.

In May 2018, York County Sheriff’s Office detectives Alex Clark and Bob Hamilton served a search warrant on Adam, according to federal affidavits in the case. Deputies found child porn videos on a computer and cellphone, according to federal documents. Adam used an alias online and admitted to the child porn, records show.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Adam told officers he regularly downloaded child porn videos and used both his computer and phone to watch, make and send child porn while smoking meth at his home, according to court documents.

The Herald does not name child victims of crimes.

“We strive to protect children in all these cases,” federal prosecutor DeWayne Pearson, who worked the case, said. “In this case, law enforcement was able to intervene and stop the abuse.”

In court filings before Tuesday’s court hearing, Adam’s lawyer asked for a reduced sentence because he was a sexual assault victim himself years earlier. The lawyer also asked for a lesser sentence by blaming the child porn on Adam’s use of meth.

“Mr. Adam takes full responsibility for his conduct and attributes his conduct to the use of methamphetamine,” the lawyer stated in court documents.

However, federal judge Terry Wooten denied Adam’s request for a shorter prison term based on previous abuse claims and drug use, and handed down the 25-year sentence, according to the federal court record.

Adams waived any right to appeal and has been moved to federal prison, records show.