Rock Hill woman pedestrian hurt in hit and run, driver charged after fleeing, cops say

Rock Hill, SC

Police in Rock Hill have charged a driver in a hit and run after a pedestrian was hurt so badly she had to be hospitalized, officers said.

The woman, whose name and age were not released, was struck Wednesday morning on East Main Street near a drugstore close to the intersection of White Street, said Lt. Michael Chavis of Rock Hill Police Department.

Anthony Teno turned himself in to the police department Thursday afternoon, Chavis said. Police had been seeking Teno after warrants were issued for his arrest, Chavis said.

Teno, 48, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury and driving under suspension, Chavis said.

Teno did not stop and fled the area, according to Chavis and a Rock Hill police incident report.

Video surveillance from a nearby grocery store shows the vehicle leaving the area, according to police reports.

The injured woman was transported to Piedmont Medical Center where she was in stable condition with injuries that are not expected to be life-threatening, Chavis said.

